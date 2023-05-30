Dokpesi’s death great loss to Nigeria – NILDS DG, Prof Sulaiman

Dokpesi

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Director General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman has described the death of the founder and Chairman Daar Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, as a great loss to the nation.

Sulaiman in a condolence message issued on the passage of the elder statesman and made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Monday sad his Dokpesi’s death was a significant loss for the entire media landscape.

“He was a prominent figure in the media industry, and his contributions have left a lasting impact. My heartfelt condolences to the Dokpesi family and the entire staff of AIT and Raypower FM.

“His departure is a significant loss for the entire media landscape. He was a pioneer and a visionary who consistently pushed the boundaries of journalism and entertainment.

“His unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation has undoubtedly shaped the media industry as we know it today”, he said.

He prayed God grant the deceased eternal rest and his loved ones the fortitude to bear his loss.