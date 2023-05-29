Dokpesi’s death, a rude shock – Lagos PDP

Dokpesi

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Lagos, has expressed shock over the death of the founder of AIT and Raypower, High Chief (Dr.) Raymond Dokpesi, on Monday, describing it as a “rude shock.”

Publicity Secretary of the party, Hakeem Amode, in a statement made available to the media, expressed the condolences of PDP with the bereaved family.

Amode stated, “We were amazed by the news of the death of the successful businessman and a strong member of our party, who died on Monday.

“His son, Raymond Dokpesi (Jnr), had said that the media mogul and politician passed on this morning in Abuja after a brief illness.

“We however, wish to express our condolence to his family members, including his wives, children and relatives.

“We also wish to condole with the entire members of the PDP both in Edo State and entire Nigeria.

“The death of Dr. Dokpesi has definitely created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill, but we are consoled by the fact that he left a good legacy as a committed member of the party.

“Our prayer is that God will give both his family members and members of the PDP the fortitude to bear this great loss.

“The death of Dr. Dokpesi at this time, when our nation is passing through its worst moment, is regrettable, and he will sorely be missed by all of us.

“We are now left with the memories of Dr. Dokpesi, whose contributions to the development of our party are immeasurable.

“Those of us in the Lagos State chapter of the PDP will particularly miss him and we pray that God will grant him eternal rest.”

Recall that Dokpesi pioneered private broadcasting in Nigeria and was until his demise a chieftain of the PDP.