Dikko sworn in as Katsina Governor

Dikko sworn in as Katsina Gov

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Katsina State, Dr Dikko Umar Radda has been sworn in as Katsina State Governor at the Muhammadu Dikko Township Stadium, Katsina on Monday.

Dikko, 52, was a former Director General of SMEDAN, one time Masari’s Chief of Staff, and Chairman of Charanchi Local Government Council.

Dikko’s main challenger in the Katsina 2023 gubernatorial election, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had earlier threatened to go to court to challenge the result but reneged the decision, making the coast clear for Dikko to enjoy his first term reign unchallenged.

Dikko and his deputy, Faruk Lawal Jobe, took the oath of office administered by the State’s Chief Judge, Danladi Abubakar between 10:40am – 10:45am, before the outgoing governor, Aminu Bello Masari, his deputy, Muntari Lawal, among other dignitaries.

Immediately after taking the oath of office, the outgoing governor, Aminu Masari, handed over the symbol of authority to the incoming governor, Dr Dikko Radda, marking the end of Masari’s eight years reign as Katsina Governor.

In attendance at the swearing in were Katsina former Governor, Ibrahim Shema, Abba Musa Rimi, and the governor of Maradi, Niger Republic, Abubakar Shuaibu