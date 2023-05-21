Diiadem redefines fashion

By Ayo Onikoyi

Top-Notch influencer and Chief Executive Officer of cosmetics brand, BeautybyAD, Adeola Adeyemi popularly known as Diiadem knows all about beauty and she pulled it right to the hilt with her appearance at the launch of a new product called Matte-out by her company, BeautybyAD on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Even though the event was a glitzy affair, Diiadem made it all the more stunning looking like a fairy out of a fantasy movie. Her dress, which was styled by Tiannah’s Place Empire, was encrusted with over 300 lip-glosses made by her company. Celebrities from all walks of life graced the occasion.

Speaking about the new product, the CEO said, “ Matte-Out is a perfecting primer that blurs the texture of the skin while reducing shine and enhancing the longevity of the makeup. The cream-gel texture is lightweight and refreshing, suitable for all skin types . It instantly mattifies the skin and creates the perfect canvas for a smooth makeup application. The appearance of enlarged pores are minimized, and the skin looks more even, with a smoother texture.”