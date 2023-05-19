DIA tasks officers on due process, anti-corruption

The Defence Intelligence Agency has advised defence advisers and attaches in charge of finance to be conversant with Nigeria’s anti-corruption and due process provisions.

Maj.-Gen. Adekunle Adesope, the Chief of Defence Accounts and Budget, gave the advice at the closing of the 2023 Deputy Defence Advisers/Attaches Finance Conference, on Friday in Abuja.

He said being abreast of the laws and processes was necessary for them not to fall foul of the provisions in public sector financial administration in Nigeria.

Adesope said the conference was to enhance the performance of the officers in the management of finances of defence sections in their various countries of assignment.

“I, therefore, implore all participants to put the knowledge acquired during this conference to good use to justify the commendable efforts of DIA.

“I will also like to advise you to take cognisance of the ongoing federal government anti-corruption campaign and due process in the administration of finance resources in your various missions,” he said.

Adesope commended the Chief of Defense Intelligence, Maj.-Gen. Samuel Adebayo, for the effort to revive the training programme for finance officers after about a decade.

He urged the agency to include the training programme in its annual forecast of events as part of DIA manpower development.

Speaking, Director, Finance and Accounts, DIA, Commodore Samuel Ngatuwa, said the conference brought together experts, professionals and experienced practitioners who shared their insights on a wide range of issues.

Ngatuwa said the in depth discourse was focused on the need for transparency, probity and accountability in effective management of public finances.

According to him, the participants were exposed to latest innovations in digital accounting, in line with global best practices.