Dettol relaunches 5C Cool Soap with improved formula

By Dickson Omobola

One of the leading hygiene brands in Nigeria, Dettol, has relaunched one of its soap category products, Dettol Cool with a new and improved formulation.

The newly improved Dettol Cool soap provides the triple benefits of protection against 99.9 per cent of disease-causing germs, up to 5 degrees of cooling sensation, and protection against body odour.

Speaking at a press conference and internal engagement event, the General Manager, Reckitt Sub Sahara Africa, Akbar Ali Shah said: “At Reckitt, we have a purpose, which is to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We also continually innovate to enable access of our high-quality health and hygiene products to every member of society. Our Dettol Cool bar soap is enriched with the power of menthol that helps to protect against bacteria and odour causing germs.

“With this new product, we look forward to driving conversations on the importance of hygiene and keeping yourself healthy, especially after both high and low-intensity activities which cause you to sweat. In the long run, we aim to achieve a behavioural change towards good hygiene,” Shah concluded.

Speaking, the Category Manager, Dettol Sub Saharan Africa, Zara Adoki, affirmed that Dettol’s purpose was to protect life by making good hygiene simple to adopt.

“This is why we are excited to announce the launch of the brand-new Dettol 5C Cool. This innovative product is the result of years of research and development, and we are confident that it will be a game-changer in the hygiene industry.”

“At Dettol, we understand the importance of good hygiene practices, especially in these challenging times.

Our mission is to help our customers protect themselves and their loved ones from harmful germs and bacteria.

We are committed to delivering the highest quality products that meet their needs.”