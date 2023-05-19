Dear Bunmi, we parted amicably but I still miss him

A few weeks ago, my boyfriend and I decided to split up, but ever since I’ve been miserable.

When I see him with other friends, my heart breaks. Yet, we weren’t exactly happy when we were together.

Why do I feel like this?

Rukky, by e-mail.

Dear Rukky,

Your friends would have been assuring you there are “lots more fish in the sea” and “time will heal” – and it’s true!

The pain will fade, but that’s hard to accept now. You say it was mutual, and you accept you weren’t very happy.

So, what you’re mourning is the lovely feeling of being half of a couple.

There’s only one cure – expand your circle of friends; do new and different things, meet new people. Before you know it, the pain will fade.

