De9jaspirit Talent Hunt Season 3 flags off registration

In a much-anticipated announcement, De9jaspirit Talent Hunt is set to ignite the Nigerian airwaves once again with the launch of Season 3, 2023 Edition.

This talent show, hailed as the biggest and best in Nigeria, will provide a platform for contestants showcasing a wide range of talents, including contortion, music, ball dancing, comedy, choreography, poetry, and more.

It is an unparalleled opportunity for young talents from all corners of Nigeria to shine on the global stage, captivating audiences not only in Africa but across the world, a statement by the organisers noted.

It added that the previous seasons of this remarkable talent hunt have achieved monumental success.

“In the inaugural season (2021 Edition), Miss Constance Olatunde, an outstanding singer, emerged as the first prize winner, securing a remarkable cash prize of 7 Million Naira. Miss Constance has since made waves as an accomplished singer with a newly recorded single.

“The first runner-up position was claimed by The Chrisolyte Crew, a mesmerizing dance group that received a cash prize of 3 Million Naira. Emmanuel Ikebudu, a talented comedian, grabbed the second runner-up spot, winning a cash prize of 2 Million Naira.

“These winners were catapulted into the entertainment world in a grand fashion, setting the stage for the seasons to come.

“The success continued to soar in Season 2 (2022 Edition), captivating audiences with awe-inspiring performances. Esther Ugochi Kalu, known as “Ugee Royalty,” a gifted gospel artist, emerged as the first prize winner, not only earning a cash prize of 7 Million Naira but also embarking on a fully-paid five-day trip to Dubai and Kenya.

“Ibukunoluwa Oluwaseun, known as “Ibquake,” a spoken word artist, secured the second runner-up position and received a cash prize of 3 Million Naira. Bassey Stephen Ernest, known as “Masterseb Comedian,” claimed the second runner-up spot, earning a cash prize of 2 Million Naira.

“Moreover, the talent hunt rewarded outstanding weekly performances with a prize of 300 Thousand Naira. As a result, De9jaspirit Talent Hunt has elevated its status to greater heights, offering participants in Season 3 an unparalleled experience of excellence.

“Building upon its previous successes, De9jaspirit Talent Hunt Season 3 promises to be even more extraordinary. With a jaw-dropping cash prize of 10 Million Naira, a five-day all-expenses-paid trip to Kenya and Maldives, and an unexpected addition of a brand new car, the stakes have been raised to new heights.

“The second runner-up will be awarded a cash prize of 3 Million Naira, while the third runner-up will receive 2 Million Naira. Furthermore, a weekly prize of 300 Thousand Naira awaits contestants who deliver exceptional performances. The show will progress through multiple stages, with contestants being voted on at each phase.

“With a live broadcast and streaming worldwide, participants have the chance to gain recognition from individuals and brands across the globe.”

The press statement added that registration for De9jaspirit Talent Hunt Season 3 will be conducted through the DTH app, available on the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple Store for iPhone users.

“The registration fee is set at N2,200, and the registration process will commence in June 2023. Screened contestants will then be invited to participate in physical auditions. This remarkable opportunity beckons talented African youths to step forward, showcase their abilities, gain popularity, and vie for substantial cash prizes and countless opportunities.

“De9jaspirit Talent Hunt is at our doorstep once again, offering boundless possibilities and an abundance of entertainment. Interested contestants must seize this golden opportunity by registering and open the door to a world of magnificent prizes and opportunities that would otherwise remain beyond their grasp. The time to take that bold and golden step is now,” the statement concluded