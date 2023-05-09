Davido to release documentary series about his life

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced the debut of a new documentary series that focuses on his life.

The singer who disclosed the title of the series as ‘David’ made the announcement in a recent interview with Esquire Middle East.

OBO disclosed that the series will premiere this December.

Davido said: “I have a movie coming out in December with Netflix. It’s very, very big. This is the first time I’ve said anything about it, actually. It’s a documentary-a docu-series about my life called ‘David’. I shouldn’t be talking about this, but yeah.”