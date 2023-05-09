Home » Entertainment » Davido to release documentary series about his life
May 9, 2023

Davido to release documentary series about his life

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced the debut of a new documentary series that focuses on his life.

The singer who disclosed the title of the series as ‘David’ made the announcement in a recent interview with Esquire Middle East.

OBO disclosed that the series will premiere this December.

Davido said: “I have a movie coming out in December with Netflix. It’s very, very big. This is the first time I’ve said anything about it, actually. It’s a documentary-a docu-series about my life called ‘David’. I shouldn’t be talking about this, but yeah.”

