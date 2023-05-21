Davido spotted at Etihad watching Man City take on Chelsea

By Efosa Taiwo
Afrobeats superstar, Davido has been spotted at Etihad Stadium donning a Manchester City jersey as he watches the Premier League champions take on Chelsea.
This comes a day after global sports company PUMA invited the music icon for the match.
On Saturday, PUMA and Davido had a few exchanges on Twitter after the sports company displayed the 2023/24 new PUMA jerseys the company for Manchester City.
Davido reacted to the post, revealing how impressed he was by the design.
He wrote, “Hmmm. Looking like the jersey of champions ! 👀👀 Love to see it ! #PumaFam,”.
Davido soon received a response from PUMA who appreciated him for his comment and proceeded to inviting him for the title-celebration match at the Etihad.
In a prompt reply, Davido requested that a jet be sent to him, and the company promised him that they would.
He said; “Ginger me. Send the jet!!”
Davido later confirmed that PUMA sent the jet and that he is heading to Manchester City.
Meanwhile, in a response to a curious fan wanting to know if Davido showed up for the match, PUMA shared a picture of the superstar in Etihad donning a Man City jersey.
