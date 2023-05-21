Home » Entertainment » Davido spotted at Etihad watching Man City take on Chelsea
Entertainment

May 21, 2023

Davido spotted at Etihad watching Man City take on Chelsea

Davido spotted at Etihad watching Man City take on Chelsea
By Efosa Taiwo

Afrobeats superstar, Davido has been spotted at Etihad Stadium donning a Manchester City jersey as he watches the Premier League champions take on Chelsea.

This comes a day after global sports company PUMA invited the music icon for the match.

On Saturday, PUMA and Davido had a few exchanges on Twitter after the sports company displayed the 2023/24 new PUMA jerseys the company for Manchester City.

Davido reacted to the post, revealing how impressed he was by the design.

Related News

He wrote, “Hmmm. Looking like the jersey of champions ! 👀👀 Love to see it ! #PumaFam,”.

Davido soon received a response from PUMA who appreciated him for his comment and proceeded to inviting him for the title-celebration match at the Etihad.

In a prompt reply, Davido requested that a jet be sent to him, and the company promised him that they would.

He said; “Ginger me. Send the jet!!”

Davido later confirmed that PUMA sent the jet and that he is heading to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, in a response to a curious fan wanting to know if Davido showed up for the match, PUMA shared a picture of the superstar in Etihad donning a Man City jersey.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.