Davido proposes ‘Timeless’ concert in Osun over Adeleke’s victory

Following the victory of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke at the Supreme Court, Afrobeats star, Davido is proposing to hold a musical concert in Osun State to celebrate the victory.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed Adeleke’s triumph in the July 12, 2022, governorship political race in Osun State.

Davido took to Twitter to react to the victory, revealing plans to stage a concert in the state later this year.

The singer tweeted after the victory: “Timeless concert in Osun this year ?? @Tunegee ??? Cc @AAdeleke_01.”