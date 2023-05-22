Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state said the Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote came to the state 45 years ago with nothing, but has successfully built the biggest empire in the world for Africa.

Sanwo-Olu stated this while speaking at the commissioning of the refinery in Lagos on Monday.

The Lagos governor commended Dangote for the establishment of his refinery in Nigeria, particularly Lagos.

He said, “The first story is about a young Nigerian 45 years ago and you see the coincidence in the story. 45 years ago, who came to Lagos, all the way from another mega-city, Kano, who saw the prosperity, the diversity of our country, who came with nothing but in 45 years has built the biggest empire in the world for Africa.”

Recall that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Project, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited owned by Aliko Dangote, was commissioned earlier today (Monday) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The facility is located at Dangote Industries Free Zone, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, and expected to process crude oil grades from the continent of Africa, Asia and America, with a delivery of a surplus of close to 38 million litres of petrol, diesel, kerosene and aviation fuel for Nigeria daily

The refinery is also expected to refine 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day and transforms crude oil into different usage of petroleum products such as diesel, gasoline, jet fuel and kerosene.

The refinery will produce Euro-V quality gasoline and diesel, as well as jet fuel and polypropylene.

The firm stated that the facility was designed to process a large variety of crudes including many of the African crudes, some of the Middle Eastern crudes and the United States Light Tight Oil.