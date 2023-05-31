CSOs tasks Tinubu to strengthen EFCC

Tinubu

By Dickson Omobola

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, yesterday, urged President Bola Tinubu to be cautious of individuals attempting to discredit the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The group explained that the EFCC, under Abdulrasheed Bawa, has recorded significant achievements.

In a statement titled: ‘Anti–corruption: Paths to Growth in Leaps Without Rebounds’, they advised that Bawa should be retained.

The statement reads: “It is apposite to unequivocally alert the general public, well-meaning Nigerians to be wary of antics of some elements profiting from the proceeds of corruption that have been trying to rubbish the agency by tarnishing its leadership.

“Abdulrasheed Bawa led EFCC under the former President Muhammad Buhari administration has initiated fundamental programs aimed at ensuring effective delivery of the Agency’s statutory mandates.

“Against the foregoing, the new administration of President Bola Tinubu should, as a matter of necessity, not only retain the Abdurasheed Bawa-led administration of the EFCC, but also strengthen it more vigorously with all the required tools and logistics to enable it to accomplish all the plans towards the successful fight against grafts it has commenced.”