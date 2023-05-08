Creativity unboxed at PureSouls’ annual Autism Day arts exhibition

By Chris Onuoha

In commemoration of World Autism Day 2023, PureSouls Learning Foundation recently held the third edition of its annual Autism Day arts exhibition at the Terra Kulture in Lagos from April 2nd to 30th, 2023.

Featuring seven children living with autism and other related developmental disorders including speech and memory impairment, the exhibition was themed “Embracing Art Through the Lens of Differently Abled.”

Among them were Christine Mike-Nnaji; Daniel Ayomikun Okolie; Oluwadamiloju Yomi-Adeyemi; Preye Azazi; Funom Oti Wenyang; Chijindu Chukwunomnso Ijomah and Zizah Okeugo.

The works, rendered in different mediums such as oil on canvas, watercolor paintings and pencil drawings had various definitions, but with a focus— which was exploring and expressing their creative ideas in art.

The colour choices depicted the age and exuberance of the young artist, such that vibrant and boisterous hot colours were employed to reveal their love for upwardly mobile intents despite their challenges in verbal expression.

“I am very pleased with their works. They are so mature and have a touch of class. I couldn’t believe that these works were done by such young artists and challenged ones at that,” one of the guests at the exhibition which witnessed the sale of almost every piece displayed, told Vanguard.

Memorable pieces at the exhibition included the ones rendered by Oluwadamiloju Yomi-Adeyemi, a seventeen-year-old artist who produced free-style pencil works of different facial images assembled in a collage format.

In one of her mixed media works titled “Memories of a Good, “she created different facial expressions of females, thus giving strength to womanhood.

Other works were rendered in high impasto strokes of oil on canvas, while Christine Mike-Nnaji’s paintings of horses and flowers showed the strength of colour management in a beautiful art.

There were also works of abstract by other artists done in mixed media and colour pen.

Speaking, Mrs. Dotun Akande, Founder/Director, PureSouls Learning Foundation and Patrick Speech & Languages Centre, PSLC, said: “For the past 16 years, the caregivers and staff of PSLC and Puresouls Learning Foundation have worked tirelessly to help children reduce the effects of living with autism while discovering the big things they are capable of accomplishing.

“For many years, until about a year ago, the need to elevate children living with special needs to another level burned like a fire in my heart. The reality of working with special children showed me that it was one thing to help people to embrace their unique abilities and another to teach them how to put the same to use.

“The mission is to empower children, give them the ability to earn an honest living, and also affect the Nigerian economy positively by building a business out of the skills acquired. This will improve their sense of self-worth and give them a level playing to express their unique abilities in the society.”

Some of the parents of the artists expressed joy and hope at the ability of the children to earn a living through arts rather than being financially dependent.

Others narrated how their wards had developed within a short period of being trained by the creative arts tutors.

The exhibition was supported by the Children’s Art Gallery; Zeebah Foundation; Nathaniel Idowu Foundation and Patrick Speech & Languages Centre among others.

Individual supporters included Segun Kolawole, Abiola Aina, Afolabi Okolo and Amos Oludare.