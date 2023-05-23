‘Continuous detention of Abba Kyari condemnable’

Abba Kyari

…calls for Kyari’s immediate release

…Begs Buhari to investigate NDLEA before May 29

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

Centre for Democracy and Human Rights, CEDEHUR, has condemned the continued detention of DCP Abba Kyari, over allegations of being part of a drug business at the Akanu Ibiam Airport Enugu, having been indicted by the arrested crime suspects.

The group expressed major concerns why Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne who were both arrested on the account of drug peddling at the Akanu Ibiam Airport in Enugu, in 2022, by men of Nigeria Drug law enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have continued to detain DCP Abbah Kyari who was linked to the same crime.

They, however, maintained that Kyari is innocent of the allegation and should be immediately released before May 29.

Addressing a world press conference Tuesday in Abuja, to press home its demand for a quick release of the former DCP Abbah Kyari, the spokesperson, CEDEHUR, Adebayo Lion Ogorry, stated that the Federal Government, should as a matter of urgency accord the incarcerated man the right of freedom without further trials.

Ogorry, expressed surprise over the sudden release of the duo of Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne who were the prime suspects but still hold Kyarri who was just an accused and remained in detention while court trials continue.

He said: “The convicted criminals were to serve 2 years jail term each on 8 counts of charge with no option of fine but was released to work the streets of Nigeria after serving just 16 months.

“Last Friday, the media was awash with the release of two convicted Notorious International drug traffickers arrested by Police IRT in January, who were transferred to the NDLEA. The IRT had arrested Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, at the car park of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu on 19/1/2022 and in Just 16 months these drug kingpins were released.

“The police had swooped on the two after the whistle-blower revealed all their movements and activities right from Brazil to Ethiopia and Nigeria, via the Enugu Airport. They arrived at Enugu Airport with over 21kg of drugs full to the brim in their 2 carry-on bags. Shockingly, despite the presence of all security agents including the men of the NDLEA, they were cleared.”

“The police as we stated above arrested them afterwards. They were moved to Abuja for preliminary investigation and onward handover to the NDLEA, which has the authority to handle the matter. It’s the usual practice and that was not the first-time drug traffickers arrested by the police would be handed over to the NDLEA.

“After the videos of their confession, they indicted NDLEA agents, Also called the full names, addresses, phone numbers and identities of the Big Drug Barons Sponsoring them and settling the NDLEA before they land in Enugu Airport, the police eventually handed over the men to the NDLEA for further investigation.

“One would have expected that the NDLEA would appreciate the routine arrest and handover of arrested drug traffickers but things changed when the agency went full throttle to Organise a setup, indicted the police officers that did the arrest on the account that they were involved in the shady deal.

“The NDLEA went on a media frenzy falsely linking DCP Abba Kyari, ACP Sunday Ubua to drug cartels and also alleging some parts of the drugs they arrested and transferred to NDLEA were tampered with. The Police officers who arrested the International drug traffickers were eventually maliciously charged to court alongside Chibuinna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne as co-defendants when the allegations were different.

“It left much to be desired that these police officers were charged on the same charge sheet with the drug traffickers they arrested and Voluntarily transferred to NDLEA but the details of that is left for the court to decide.”

He, therefore, called on President Buhari to “immediately set up a committee to investigate the activities of the NDLEA and drug traffickers under Gen Buba Marwa(rtd) especially in this case were clearly indicted NDLEA officers were shielded and many other NDLEA officers. We state that the ex-NDLEA officer has filed a case in court that is pending before the industrial court. The matter was in the media severally 2022 and if found guilty or wanted he should be appropriately Sanctioned and all indicted officers should face the full wrath of the Law.

“It is legally and morally wrong to detain these IRT officers for 15 months without bail while the International drug traffickers the Police IRT arrested and Voluntarily transferred to NDLEA are now free, Thanks to ridiculous and compromised Plea Bargain that make them got 16months in Prisonment instead of 28 years. Therefore the Police Officers should be granted bail forthwith as the alleged offence for which they are charged with are bailable and the real criminals have been released already”, he added.