Comedian, Arole wows Birmingham audience with Funnier than thou

Nigerian comedian Oluwatoyin Bayegun famously known as ‘Woli Arole’ wowed the audience during his sold-out show in Birmingham last weekend.

The Nigerian-born comedian, who is known for his hilarious skits on social media, performed to a sold-out audience at his show tagged “Funnier than thou,” which featured Arole’s long-term colleagues and partners Asiricomedy, Diouf, and Demo Pumpin, who opened for him before he took to the stage.

Arole expressed his delight at the success of the show and emphasized the importance of using comedy as a tool to unify cultures.

He also announced that talks had commenced with different promoters and sponsors for the “Funnier than thou” comedy show to tour other cities in the UK and North America. Arole noted that the show’s evolution had surpassed expectations and had now become a world tour, with the last leg scheduled to take place in Lagos and London.

Arole’s performance was a testament to his unique style of comedy, which has garnered him a massive following on social media. The show was a blend of humor, satire, and storytelling that left the audience in stitches.

His opening acts, Asiricomedy, Diouf, and Demo Pumpin, were also a hit with the audience and set the tone for an unforgettable night of laughter and entertainment.