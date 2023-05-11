College of Education Warri appeals to govt, NDDC to complete abandoned building

By Jimitota Onoyume

College of Education, Warri, Delta state has appealed to the state government and the Niger Delta Development commission, NDDC , to help complete an abandoned administrative building started by the Delta state Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC in the school.

Flanked by some principal officers the Provost of the college , Dr Dickson Oyovwi made the appeal at a press briefing in the school ahead of Saturday’s convocation ceremony of the institution.

He said they should also provide landscaping for the school to protect the area from flood ahead of the rains, adding that they should give the school a face lift including tackling the poor sanitary conditions.

He said the combined convocation ceremony of the school slated for Saturday had a total of 2,482 graduands with 10 graduating with distinction, 522 credit, 1,534 merit and 180 pass.

Dr Oyovwi said the school had gone into affiliation with Ignatius Ajuru University, Rivers state to run a master’s degree in education, stressing that the first set of students were preparing for their second semester examination and admission for the 2023/2024 session was in progress.

Fielding questions from journalists on the choice of Ignatius Ajuru University for the affiliation the Provost said the school went for an institution that would encourage the school to sustain the master’s degree programme.

He said the school also has an affiliation arrangement with the Delta state University, Abraka and the University of Benin to run degree and Post Graduate diploma in Education, PGDE.

On the social front the Provost said the institution does not have secret cult related problems, adding that since he assumed office he had attracted Tertiary education trust fund, Tetfund projects to the school, they include renovation of one-storey block of classrooms with furniture, roofing of abandoned project in front of the Provost’s office and the Guidance and Counselling department and office for Chief lecturers.