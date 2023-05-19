Climate change: Significant challenge facing our planet – AGRA President

…appointed member COP28 President’s advisory committee

By Jimoh Babatunde

The President of the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa, AGRA, Dr Agnes Kalibata, has said that Climate change is quickly becoming the most significant challenge facing our planet.

She made this known on her appointment to the Advisory Committee of the President of the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The COP28, which will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the end of this year, is a critical platform that brings together nations, organizations, and stakeholders from around the world to address the challenges of climate change.

Kalibata said, “I am delighted to join the COP28 President’s Advisory Committee. There is nothing today that is more important than all of us pooling together to contribute to the global effort to combat climate change.

“Climate change is quickly becoming the most significant challenge facing our planet, and I am committed to working with other partners and stakeholders to address this critical issue.”

She added, “I am committed to sharing my experience and collaborating with other members to drive urgent and meaningful action.”

As a member of the COP28 President’s Advisory Committee, Dr Kalibata will contribute to the development and implementation of strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change.

She will be involved in strategic initiatives, including working groups, task forces, and consultations, to ensure that the voices and needs of farmers and businesses are heard and incorporated into global climate policies.

Dr Kalibata shares the vision for COP28 having successfully stewarded the 2021 UN Food Systems

Summit to create a global awareness of the need to transform Food systems to be more inclusive, deliver

better food and reduce environmental footprint.

“This is an opportunity to advance Food Systems efforts even further globally and here in Africa and I remain desirous of and committed to sustaining the momentum,” she said.

“The diverse membership to the COP28 Advisory Committee is an opportunity for all of us to continue our efforts to combat climate change and work towards a more sustainable present for us and future for all.”