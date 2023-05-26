Climate change: Reps call for implementation of credit scheme

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Thursday, urged the federal government to direct the National Council on Climate Change and the ministries responsible for Industry, Trade and Investment, Environment, and Budget and National Planning to immediately implement the carbon credit scheme through the

formulation of an action plan consistent with the relevant section of the climate change act, 202.

The House also urged authorities to present to the National Assembly, for approval the budget derived from the implementation.

The resolution came on the heels of a motion titled “Need to Implement Carbon Credit as Part of the Effort towards Mitigating the Impact of Climate Change In Nigeria” moved at the plenary by Hon. Sam Onuigbo from Abia State.

Presenting the motion, Onuigbo noted the devastating impact of climate change in the world, particularly in Nigeria with desertification

racing southward at a speed of 0.6km per annum, gully and coastal erosions destroying communities and farmlands, thus drying up Lake Chad.

He also noted the frequent cases of herders and farmers’ clashes with attendant deaths and flooding across

several States.

He said: “This 9th Assembly passed the Climate Change Bill which was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 17, 2021, Section 19(i) of the Climate Change Act stipulates that the

Federal Ministry of Environment shall, in consultation with the Federal Ministry responsible for National

Planning set Carbon Budget for Nigeria to keep average increases in global temperature within 2°C and

pursue efforts to limit the temperature increases to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

“Section 4(i) and (j) mandate the National Council on Climate Change to collaborate with the Federal Inland Revenue Service to develop a mechanism for Carbon Tax in Nigeria and collaborate with the Federal Ministries responsible for Environment and Trade to develop and implement a

mechanism for Carbon Emission Trading.

“Section 20(4)(a) of the Climate Change Act states that “the Action Plan shall serve as a basis for identifying the activities aimed at ensuring that national emissions profile is consistent with the Carbon Budget goals.

“Legislators have responsibilities for ensuring that measures are taken to avert the devastating impacts of climate change, hence, the House strongly advocates that Nigeria implements the law on Carbon Credit (reward system) as part of the several measures that can be taken towards reducing the impacts of climate change in the country.

“The industrial sector contributes a high percentage of greenhouse gas emissions in Nigeria, hence, the need to develop the capacity for implementing a carbon credit scheme to incentivize

the decarbonization of the industrial sector in Nigeria.

“Carbon Credit is a policy where industries are encouraged to reduce their carbon footprint to earn calculated carbon credit (per ton of carbon), while industries which exceed emission thresholds are sanctioned with fines, therefore, the carbon market is a trading platform whereby carbon credits earned

by one industry can be purchased by another to make up for their pollution.

“The Paris Agreement on Climate Change signed by Nigeria on September 22, 2016, and other international conventions, the Kyoto Protocol is one of such international conventions, adopted in 1997 which came into force in 2005 to reduce man-made greenhouse gas emissions, and Nigeria has a

responsibility to implement them internally”.

The lawmaker said that except Nigeria takes necessary measures to reduce the impacts of climate change in the

country, the climate change induced calamities will continue”.

Adopting the motion, the mandated its Committees on Climate Change, Environment, National Planning, Industry; Commerce and Legislative Compliance to liaise with the National Council on Climate Change and Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to ensure compliance and report back within one

week for further Legislative action.