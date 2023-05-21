Chioma, my best decision ever made – Davido

By Efosa Taiwo

Afrobeats artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has remarked that his wife, Chioma is the best decision he has ever made in his life.

Recall the couple tied the knot in a very private ceremony earlier this year after years of being in a relationship.

In an interview with Tattleroomng, Davido was quizzed on what is the key to happiness in finding a partner.

The singer emphasized understanding, recalling how he and Chioma have known each other for almost 20 years.

He disclosed that over the years, she has grown to become a part of him, noting how much of a ‘good match’ they are.

‘’Me and my wife, we grew up together, we met in school. We are just so used to each other. She is like a part of me.

‘’You definitely have to get someone that understands you, me and my wife, we are just perfect. It’s just a good match. She is the best decision ever made. And I have known her for almost 20 years and she can cook well.’’