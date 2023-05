By Chioma Obinna

A 37-YEAR-OLD Chinyere Ezugwu has cried out to the general public to come to her rescue so to fulfill her numerous dreams.

Chinyere who has a 3-year-old daughter and husband to look after, is currently battling with end stage kidney disease. Speaking in tears from her sick bed, Chinyere who struggled with so much difficulty to express her feelings, said that the predicament is already tormenting her health.

“My health is failing me, and I want people to come to my rescue so that I can live to fulfill all my dreams.”

Her husband, Mr. John Ezugwu who gave more details on her predicament, said that the whole thing started in 2019 during his wife’s routine pregnancy antenatal check-up.

“The test conducted by the doctor shows that her urinary level increased beyond normal range. They sent her to a nephrologist, who carried out several other tests, including a scan, and discovered that her kidney was failing at that moment. “They tried everything medically to reverse the situation, but

they could not. In July 2022, the kidney finally failed, and since then she has been undergoing routine dialysis two or three times weekly. But the doctor informed us that the kidney transplant would be the best solution to her failing kidney.”

A medical report signed by a nephrologist from Regina Caeli Specialist Hospital, Awka, Dr. Toks Eze explained that Ezugwu Chinyere has been diagnosed with end stage kidney failure and has been on a routine dialysis programme. “She does dialysis twice or three times a week and takes blood building injections and drugs for blood pressure control. In her case, she has my advice to go for a kidney transplant, which has been globally adjudged to have the best treatment outcome.

“The kidney transplant shall cost an estimated N15 million, and this said estimate shall cover her post-transplant drugs for some months. Fortunately, this treatment can be obtained in Nigeria, and it remains a more cost-effective treatment option for patients in her category.” John who said that more than N4 million has been spent to keep his wife alive, said that they required the help of the general public to raise funds for the kidney transplant.

“Please come to our aid; don’t let my wife die. She is everything to me”, he appealed. Chinyere Ezugwu undergoing dialysis If you are moved to assist, kindly send your donations to her account number, Access Bank, Ugwueze Edith Chinyere, 0700972355 or call 08038838871 for more details