Chidinma marks second year transition into gospel music with ‘Ifunanya Gi’

Nigerian singer-songwriter Chidinma Ekile has released a new music video for her song “Ifunanya gi,” which is part of her latest EP, Psalm 16. The EP was released in October 2022 and has been well-received by fans and critics alike.

The “Ifunanya gi” video is a stunning visual representation of the song’s message, the unending love of God. The video was directed by well known director Adeleye “Leyonne” Adeniyi and co-directed by the renowned media executive EeZee Tee.

“I’m excited to share this video with my fans,” Minister Chidinma said. “The song speaks of the LOVE of God. It is a soulful testimony of God’s love, celebrating salvation, as I mark my second year since I transitioned to being a Gospel music artist under EeZee Conceptz Global who stood by me to facilitate my journey thus far.

Minister Chidinma has always been known for her exceptional talent and powerful voice, and “Ifunanya gi” is a testament to her ability to craft a timeless love song. With this new visual release, she continues to solidify her position as one of Nigeria’s most talented and respected musicians.

Fans and newcomers of Minister Chidinma’s will appreciate the beauty and emotional depth of “Ifunanya gi” and the EP “Psalm16”. The video for “Ifunanya gi” is on Youtube and other official streaming platforms.