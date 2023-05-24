CAN lauds Delta LG boss over N2m donation to secretariat building

By Chancel Sunday,BOMADI

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has lauded the executive chairman of Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr William Angadi, over the donation of two million naira for the purchase of a parcel of land for the CAN Secretariat building in Bomadi, headquarters of the council area.

Lauding the council boss, yesterday, the chairman of CAN, Bomadi Local Government Chapter, Apostle Liberty Usiaiyo, noted that Angadi’s gesture had spirited the long-conceived plan of CAN Secretariat building since his assumption of office in the council area.

He said: “CAN has now acquired five plots of land to build its Secretariat complex in the council area, and this dream has been facilitated by the gesture of the council chairman, Hon. William Angadi, who donated two million naira for the acquisition of the land.

“Angadi has been a blessing and a help to the church here since assumption of office, most especially to CAN, and it’s our fervent pray that God will bless and promote him to next level in his political endeavours.

“The Bible says, when the righteous rule, the people rejoice and we fervently pray that people like Hon. Nicholas Mutu and Hon. William Angadi should continually be in exalted positions. We also thank Mutu for his unwavering support to the church, not just in Bomadi here but the nation at large.

“I hereby called on all sons and daughters of Bomadi local government area in exalted positions to be of assistance to the secretariat project from its execution to completion, which will fully kick off in January next year.

“However, CAN wishes to use this medium to invite the church and people in Bomadi council area to join us in a Solemn Assembly sheduled for 1st July, 2023 at Covenant of Glory Int’l Church, Bomadi, to pray an All-Day Prayer for God’s intervention in every area in the council area and our individual lives”.