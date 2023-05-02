Buhari sacks Giadom as HYPREP project director

President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointment of Dr. Giadom Ferdinard Dumbari as the Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

Buhari also approved the appointment of Prof. Nanibarini Zabbey as the project’s new coordinator.

The development was confirmed in a tweet by the presidency on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

President Buhari appointed Dumbari as the HYPREP coordinator on March 8, 2022.

President @MBuhari has approved the termination of the appointment of the @HYPREPNigeria Project Coordinator, Dr. Ferdinand Giadom, and the appointment of Prof. Nanibarini Zabbey as the new Project Coordinator, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/sXD7TTo8Rs May 2, 2023

“President @MBuhari has approved the termination of the appointment of the @HYPREPNigeria Project Coordinator, Dr. Ferdinand Giadom, and the appointment of Prof. Nanibarini Zabbey as the new Project Coordinator with immediate effect,” the presidency tweeted.