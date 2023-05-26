Buhari receives Assets Declaration Form

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received the Declaration of Assets Form from Prof. Isah Mohammed, Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB.

The Declaration of Assets Form was presented to the President at the presidential villa, Abuja.

It’s a constitutional requirement for public office holders to declare their assets when they take up the office and when they are exiting the office.