Veteran Nollywood actor, Saint Obi, is dead

After days of speculations on the whereabouts of veteran actor, Saint Obi, it has now been confirmed by various sources that the actor is dead.

The actor reportedly died last Sunday at the home of one of his siblings.

It is said that disagreement among his siblings affected the news being made public officially.

Various sources from Nollywood have, however, confirmed that both AGN and AMP are on top of the matter to get more information to brief the public.

Saint Obi was very popular in the 90s and early 2000s as he featured in over 100 movies.

Details coming.