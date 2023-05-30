BREAKING: Reps back removal of oil subsidy

…hail Tinubu’s courage, appeal to Nigerians to be patient with the new govt

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives at Tuesday’s plenary session hailed the removal of oil subsidy.

Lauding the government for the decision, the House commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his courage, asking Nigerians to be patient with the new administration.

The commendation and the appeal came on the heels of a motion under matters of urgent public importance moved at the plenary by Hon Jimoh Ibrahim Olajide from Lagos State.

It will be recalled that Tinubu after his inauguration at Eagles Square, Abuja as president swiftly announced the removal of the oil subsidy.

The decision had however been greeted by cheers and jeers in many quarters as the immediate effects are now been felt with many oil marketers and filling shutting down while those selling fuel has hiked the prices to as high as between N300 to N600 per litre.

Detail later