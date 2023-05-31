Breaking: NNPCL confirms increase in fuel pump price

NNPC fuel station along Social Club Road shut, following sudden scarcity of petrol across Lagos state. Photo: Akeem Salau

…marketers sell at N540/l in FCT, Nassarawa

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

NNPC Limited, has confirmed the full deregulation of the downstream sector of the Nigerian Petroleum Industry with petrol now selling at market price following the removal of subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

NNPC, in a statement by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Deen Muhammad on Wednesday, said pump price at its retail stations have been adjusted.

The statement read, “NNPC Limited wishes to inform our esteemed customers that we have adjusted

our pump price of PMS across our retail outlets, in line with the current market

realities.

“As we strive to provide you the quality service we are known for, it is pertinent to

note that prices will continue to fluctuate to reflect market dynamics.

“We assure you that NNPC Ltd. is committed to ensuring ceaseless supply of products.

“The Company sincerely regrets any inconvenience this development might have caused.

“We greatly appreciate your continued patronage, support and understanding

through this time of change and growth”.

Checks by Vanguard around Abuja City centre and surrounding areas showed that while NNPC retail stations have raised their prices to N537 per litre from N195 per litre, major and independent marketers dispensed at N540 per litre.