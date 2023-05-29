BREAKING: Fuel subisdy is gone – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Monday said the era of fuel subsidy is gone in Nigeria.

Tinubu who made the assertion while delivering his inaugural speech as the 16th President of Nigeria also disclosed that his team will disclose the key aspect of the economic policy for his administration.

His words: “We commend the decision of the outgoing administration in phasing out the petrol subsidy regime which has increasingly favoured the rich more than the poor. Subsidy can no longer justify its ever-increasing costs in the wake of drying resources.

“We shall instead re-channel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure, education, health care and jobs that will materially improve the lives of millions.”

He also spoke on revamping Nigeria’s economy by ensuring budgetary reforms and promised to make electricity more accessible by encouraging various state governments to participate in power generation.

He added that his government will review various multiple taxations.