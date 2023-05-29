Breaking: DAAR Comms chairman, Raymond Dokpesi is dead

Founder of DAAR Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi has died on Monday in Abuja.

Dokpesi who was also a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) died at the age of 71.

He was the owner of the AIT and Raypower FM media platforms.

The son of the late media guru, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr confirmed his death in a statement.

The statement read, “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom) who passed away on May 29th, 2023.

“High Chief Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“High Chief Dokpesi was also a respected and accomplished businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his community.

“His legacy will live on through the impact he made on the lives of many.

“The Dokpesi family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our patriarch. We also ask for privacy during this time as we grieve together as a family.

“The family will release further details on the funeral arrangements in due course.

“May his soul rest in peace.”