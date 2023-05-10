Breaking: Buhari writes Senate, seeks approval of $800m loan request 

By Henry Umoru
President Muhammadu Buhari, has on Wednesday wrote to the Senate, asking the honorable house to approve a new loan request of $800million.
In a letter read by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, President Buhari who noted that the loan would be utilized to scale up the National Social Safety Net Programme, said that the loan would be sourced from the World Bank.
Details later:
