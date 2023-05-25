Breaking: Buhari confers GCFR honour on Tinubu

Outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, has conferred the National Honour of Grand Commander of Order of Federal Republic, (GCFR) on the incoming President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Buhari conferred the honour on Tinubu at the ongoing Investiture Ceremony in Abuja on Thursday.

The GCFR honour comes as part of the Investiture Ceremony for the President-Elect and his Vice, Kashim Shettima.

Details later…