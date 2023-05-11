Breaking: Atiku storms court for hearing of his petition against Tinubu

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, stormed the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja to observe proceedings in the case he filed to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku and his party are challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner of the presidential election.

He is among other things, seeking the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return that was issued to Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Pre-hearing session of the petition was scheduled to continue before Justice Haruna Tsammani-led’s five-member panel.

Atiku, who had since filed an application for live coverage of day-to-day proceedings on his petition, arrived at the courtroom around 8:35am, accompanied by his friends and well wishes, among whom included the governorship candidate of the PDP for the forthcoming governorship in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye.