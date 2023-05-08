Home » News » Breaking: APC NWC adopts Tinubu’s zoning template, settles for Akpabio/Barau, Abbas/Kalu
Politics

May 8, 2023

Breaking: APC NWC adopts Tinubu’s zoning template, settles for Akpabio/Barau, Abbas/Kalu

Breaking: APC NWC adopts Tinubu’s zoning template, settles for Akpabio/Barau, Abbas/Kalu

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has adopted a zoning template for the position of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly.

A document issued after the NWC meeting on Monday in Abuja indicated that the Senate President would come from the South South and specifically, Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom).

Others are “Deputy Senate President – North West-Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano).

Related News

“Speaker, House of Representatives North West-Hon. Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna).

“Deputy Speaker South East-Hon. Ben Kalu (Abia)”.

Details later…

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.