Borno police parades 110 suspects for 70 various offences

…… As a repentant/reintegrated Boko Haram member loot items from his female employer who failed to pay his domestic entitlement

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has paraded 110 suspects for various offences.

This is even as a member of the repentant Boko Haram sect who has been reintegrated into the society looted some items including wrappers and jewellery belonging to his female employer (name withheld) that failed to pay the suspect his monthly entitlements after engaging him for domestic work in Maiduguri metropolis.

Speaking at the occasion in Maiduguri on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdu Umar, said the 110 suspects were arrested for 70 different offences including rape, kidnapping, robbery and culpable homicide.

Umar said six suspects were arrested for rape, five for kidnapping, five for robbery 29 for criminal conspiracy and theft, and 15 for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Umar explained that “two repentant Boko Haram members (one still at large) were among those arrested for theft.

“One of the repentant Boko Haram who identified himself as Baba Goni Mohammed, who spoke on why he stole his employer’s items said, he did that because the female employer refused to pay him after working for four months”.

Continuing, the CP said; “Gentlemen of the Press, this briefing is necessitated to update you on the successes recorded in the continued fight against all forms of crimes and criminality in Borno State.

“Ad you are aware that protection of life & Properties and Enforcement of Law & Order is the primary mandate of policing. In a quest to maintain law and order, Borno

State Police Command has been relentless in its standard operation procedures and has manhunt culprits who engage in Rape, Armed Robbery, kidnapping, vandalism, Culpable Homicide, Drug dealings, and theft among others who are hereby paraded before you.

“This crime were tackled and overcome due to the review of our operational strategies, acquisition of new specialised operational assets,

enhanced intelligence capacity, a strong synergy between the Police, Military and

other sister security agencies and application of both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in solving problems as laid down by the IGP Alkali Usman Baba

Psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, Fdc, CFR as part of police vision and mission and above all the selfless and objective dedication to service by our personnel.

“Finally, I appreciate the press and media for being a vessel for showcasing our achievement and calling out the good people of Borno state to continue to

cooperate and support the police in prayers and reporting all suspicious activities by miscreants. By the grace of Almighty Allah (SWT) we will continue to collectively work together with an enhanced internal security drive to surmount

any emerging security challenges in the state. Thank You, God bless you”. CP Abdul stated.