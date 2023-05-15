Bisk releases new solo ‘Jaga Jaga’

The worldwide music scene has in the recent past been experiencing an upsurge in the number of musicians dropping hit songs.

Nigerian Afro-Fusion singer Bisk happens to be among the many stars who have been blessing their respective fans with dope music.

Bisk recently released new jam dubbed ‘Jaga Jaga’ which has been enjoying a warm reception from music lovers across the world.

Through Jaga Jaga, which is a feel good dancehall song, Bisk showed off his vocal prowess by praising the lady of his dreams.

Bisk, being an experienced musician used a superb voice pattern which perfectly brings the ballad to life in the best way possible.

The artistry and creativity injected into the song clearly positioned Bisk as a talented musician with energetic delivery and vibrant composition giving the masterpiece some sense of uniqueness.

Jaga Jaga, which was produced by super producer Callie Majik is available on all digital music streaming platforms, with its crisp music video adding flavour to the whole package.

The hit song, Jaga Jaga which was directed by WG has Bisk having fun on the streets of Lagos, giving it a perfect African interpretation. It is a perfect follow up to Bisk’s last solo project in 2016.

It should be noted that Bisk has been involved in other creative ventures in the background and Jaga Jaga is surely a perfect return to splendid form and the gear up for an EP set for release later in the year.

This summer, Bisk will also be looking to go on his first ever UK Tour.

Bisk is a Nigerian born Afrobeat star who hails from Swiissh Music.

His music was influenced by his love for Legendary Mentor Fela Kuti and others he has been listening to all through his music journey.

Brought up in a home of musical influences like uncles and family members who played in bands, it’s only right to know he would follow the same lane in expressing his talent in the same course.

The sun don’t shine forever but he believes his shine is eternal.