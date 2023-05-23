Big Boi Tee drops ‘Love, Space and Time’ EP

Big Boi Tee, a vocalist, songwriter, and young entertainer, has dropped his debut EP titled ‘Love, Space and Time.’

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Big Boi Tee expressed joy over the acceptance of his project.

With a fast-rising career already being admired by music enthusiasts in Turkey and other parts of Europe, BIG BOI TEE seems to be gradually building a name for himself in a country that has come to accept and love his music.

Speaking about his talent and how it has paved way for him beyond the shores of Africa, the singer said he discovered his talent in music as a young boy, saying “although I am not so good in freestyle but when I put in to writing I get what I want”.

His style of music is inspired by the likes of both old and new school singers which include: Psquare, Cavemen, Burna Boy, Victor AD, 2face, Patoranking, Timaya, Bella Shmurda, Soft, Tekno, Olamide, 2kay, Idahams, Gthree Mayami, Omah Lay, Adekunle Gold, Ajebo Hustlers, Graham D, Simi, Teni, Yemi Alade, Lade, Tems, Koffee, Barry Jhay, Zinoleesky, Kaptain, Umu Obiligbo, 1da banton, Wizkid, Davido, High Life Music and many lots more.

Speaking on the EP, the emerging talent said “I am extremely excited over this project but what amazes me is the level of acceptance it has received. I have received calls from giants in the Industry and I know more is coming.”

He’s an artist who was attracted to music at an early age and whose talent was developed in the close in the church.