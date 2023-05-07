BEDC’s poor performance threat to development In Delta – Onuesoke

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, yesterday, lamented the poor distribution of power supply by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, in Delta state, saying it is a threat to development in the state.

Onuesoke, who said the situation is worrisome, urged the BEDC to review its mode of operation.

Addressing newsmen in Warri, Delta State, he added that economic activities in the state are bound to crumble if the situation persists.

His words: “They are failing us. There is no 24 hours power supply in Warri and its environs. BEDC should be reviewed. We should not pretend about the situation. There is nothing any governor in the South-South can do about it. If the government depends on the BEDC power supply for development, it would be disappointed.

“The high rate of disbursement of estimated bills is killing the industries and other investments in Delta State. Just imagine a pure water factory being charged N500, 000 or a bottle water factory that is charged one million Naira for the monthly electricity bill. If we want to move this state forward we must review the activities of BEDC in Delta State.

“The people are suffering in darkness. Most small businesses are folding up because of poor services, epileptic electricity supply and high estimated bills. Can you imagine that whenever there is a natural disaster caused by heavy wind, rain or flood, BEDC will ask the people in the area to contribute money for replacement of the poles, buying of cables, repairs of transformers and even pay their workers for the service rendered. Despite all that, the power supply is still very epileptic. The oppression from BEDC is becoming something else.

“The power situation is very bad. I once suggested that the minister of power should put in place a system where consumers can choose the power company that they would like to supply them electricity.”