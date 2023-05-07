Home » Entertainment » BBN’s Erica reveals spec of man she wants to marry
May 7, 2023

BBN’s Erica reveals spec of man she wants to marry

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has revealed the quality a man must possess to become her husband.

According to the reality star, she would heartily marry a man that is a good cook.

Erica made this known through her Twitter handle on Saturday.

She wrote, “If you are a good cook, I’ll marry you.”

Her revelation had since caused several men to flood her comment section to show off their cooking skills in hopes that she favours them to be her husband. 

Meanwhile, some fans suggested she opts for BBN colleague, Kiddwaya who had earlier in the day shared a video of himself cooking.

