BBNaija Phyna, Bolanle Ninalowo join Wildnreckless as leading cast

By Rita Okoye

VIZAVI MEDIA has announced the cast of their forthcoming movie, WILDnRECKLESS.

WILDnRECKLESS film shall premiere in the Cinemas before Netflix streaming, boasts of Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Phyna and Nollywood A-list actor, Bolanle Ninalowo as the leading cast.

Ace TV director, John Attah, a former director at HipTV who has directed almost every actor, comedian and music star in Nigeria and some international stars in TV shows for HipTV shall be directing WILDnRECKLESS.

The plot of the movie is said to be a top secret but one thing the team assures is, it is an adrenaline pumping story that shall feature hundreds of cast and will be shot in locations in Lagos, Nigeria.

Leading cast were selected after a rigorous casting process that entails the casting directors interviewing many stars before settling for Nigeria’s leading reality TV star, Phyna, and Nollyood hunk, Bolanle. The duo are bringing in wealth of experience and a massive fan base.

Meanwhile, extras are still being auditioned via the film website.