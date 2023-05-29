BayelsaPRIME will improve learning in children – Diri

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri has noted that BayelsaPRIME was launched to improve the learning outcomes of children in the state-owned primary schools.

The governor disclosed this at the sideline of events to mark this year’s Children’s Day celebration while affirming his administration’s commitment to the development of young people.

According to Diri who was represented by the Honourable Commissioner for Education Dr. Gentle Emelah: “We initiated BayelsaPRIME, an innovative, technology-driven reform programme in public primary schools in the state, through which we are building a very solid foundation upon which other structures in the educational system will stand.

“BayelsaPRIME was launched across 220 primary schools in Bayelsa State in early 2023 to improve teaching and learning in state-owned primary schools. So far, over 2,000 teachers have been trained and equipped with tablets to enable them to deliver more impactful lessons. And over 37,000 children in four local government areas now benefit from the reform. “

” Our administration has remodeled several schools across the three senatorial districts. We also continue to pay huge amounts such as West African Examination Council enrolment fees so that no child is left behind on account of the economic adversity their parents may encounter. ” He noted.

While admonishing young people to focus on positive behaviour capable of helping them reach their full potential, the governor noted the role parents and guardians play in molding the character of their children.

The event which featured march-past, games and other activities, was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education; Dr. Christopher Evrudjakpor; Director, Science, Technical and Higher Education Bayelsa Ministry of Education, Diepreye Abidekan; Director, Primary and Teacher Education, Bayelsa Ministry of Education, Powei Otrofanowei, alongside children and school officials drawn from various schools across the state.