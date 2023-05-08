Babies should be banned from flight – BBN star, Angel

Big Brother Naija reality star, Angel Smith has submitted that babies and toddlers should be banned from boarding flights.

Angel took to her Twitter page recently to call for the ban, sharing her thoughts on why airlines should not allow babies and toddlers onboard.

According to the reality star, babies and toddlers are usually noisy, and for that reason, they deserved to be banned from being on flights.

She tweeted, “They need to ban babies/toddlers from being able to board flights. Leave those noisy coco felons at home.”

The tweet has since attracted a deluge of backlash with many berating the reality star for describing children as “noisy coco felons.”