AU’s formulation of ‘Agenda 2063’ framework laudable – Salpha Energy boss

…gets “100 Most Influential Leaders Award”

By Ishola Balogun

The Chairman, Chief Executive, Salpha Energy, Sandra Chukwudozie has commended the efforts of African Union, AU in the formulation of the ‘AGENDA 2063’ framework, noting that African issues should be solved by indigenous leaders.

Sandra gave the commendation while delivering the Keynote address at the Pan African Youths Leadership Foundation (PAYLEF) awards, held at the prestigious British Council, Accra, Ghana recently.

The leadership summit on the theme ‘Not Too Young To Lead’, sought to bring about a paradigm shift by focusing on proven mentorship, methodological solutions to shared youthful problems. It also brought together influential leaders, youth organizations, NGOs’ and top investors globally.

Sandra also bagged the “100 Most Influential Leaders Award” at the event.

Recall that Sandra recently got the Outstanding Woman in Energy Award organised by the Women in Maritime and Energy, (WIME), in recognition of her contributions to the energy industry as well as her innovative leadership and noteworthy accomplishments in energy business throughout Nigeria.

Sandra urged leaders to champion an African society pioneered by innovation, creativity, and audacity in solving the problems across the continent.

She advised that beside the conception of that laudable idea, African leaders need to execute well detailed plans to actualise the ‘Agenda 2063’ framework.

She emphasized the need for African issues to be solved by indigenous-African faces, adding that it was time for top companies across Africa to be led by Africans as this will better ensure that the interest of Africa remains protected when vital decisions are being made.

Tobi Amusa, a Nigerian athlete, and Jaha Dukureh, the UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for Africa, were also listed among the top 100 most influential leaders this year, when this year’s cohorts were introduced.

As the CEO of Salpha Energy, Sandra Chukuwdozie has positioned herself as a leader driving the effort to provide affordable solar energy rural communities in Nigeria and beyond, while also championing development and involvement of the next generation of African leaders.