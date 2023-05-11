Attempted rape: Plateau Varsity promises improved security for staff, students

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Management of Plateau State University, Bokkos has called on staff and students of the institutions to be security conscious as it expressed dismay over the Tuesday night attack on some female students of the institution.

Recall that there was an attempt to abduct and rape the students but a timely intervention aborted the plan by the hoodlums. The incident raised tension in the area but calm has returned at the time of this report.

The institution in a statement issued in Jos by its Public Relations Officer, Mr. John Agams said, “The Management of Plateau State University Bokkos has expressed shock and sadness over the attack on some three female students leaving off campus by yet to be identified hoodlums who were trying to rape them but could not succeed.

“The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bernard Matur while addressing various Heads of Students’ Unions in his office, urged students to go about their normal academic activities as the security agencies investigate the matter and called on staff and students to avoid taking laws into their hands.

“Management will not allow students to participate in any demonstration that will distort academic activities. Be calm as we fight criminality in our dear University.”

Agams added that “The Commandant, Sector Five, Operation Safe Haven, Bokkos Local Government Area, Lieutenant Colonel TT. Paave while speaking on behalf of other security agencies assured that based on information and collaboration from the University community, they will nip criminality at all costs.

“As a part of safety measures, students are advised to buy whistle as well as be vigilant by avoiding night movements.”

He explained that “It was gathered that the three female students of the University who live off campus were said to have gone out to get firewood to complete their cooking after exhausting their cooking gas.

“On returning from fetching firewood, the three girls met some young men whom they earlier greeted and identified as Fulani, who attempted to rape them but could not succeed due to the struggle and effort of the girls. In the process, one of the girls sustained an injury while the other girls ran for safety…

“The Vice Chancellor condemns the barbaric act and assured to protect staff and students both on campus and off campus.”