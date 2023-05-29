Atiku keeps mum on Tinubu’s swearing-in ceremony, congratulates Fintiri

By Nwafor Sunday

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Monday sent a congratulatory message to the governor of Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and his Deputy, Prof Kaletapwa Farauta for their hard-won victory and successful swearing-in for a second term in office.

However, the former vice-president as at the time of filling this report had remained mum on Tinubu’s swearing in ceremony that took place at the Eagle Square.

Recall that Atiku and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi had gone to court to seek redress over the February 25 presidential election, they claimed to be fraudulent.

Even though the Supreme court, last weekend affirmed the eligibility of President Tinubu, to contest the presidential election, Atiku had vowed that it would not deter him from seeking justice.

The apex court in its decision by a five-member panel, held that an appeal the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, filed to challenge the legality of Tinubu’s candidacy, lacked merit.

However, congratulating Fintiri on Monday Atiku opined: “I join the good people of our dear Adamawa State in congratulating our beloved Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and his Deputy, Prof Kaletapwa Farauta, for their hard-won victory and successful swearing-in for a second term in office. I wish them even greater success at the saddle in their second tenure.”