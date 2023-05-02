Astra Picture premieres ‘The Bride Price’ May 5

Traditional marriage rites in Igbo land, like many other cultures in Nigeria are not taken casually by the families involved.

This was one of the subject matter at the exclusive media screening of the movie, The Bride Price.

The movie made its first appearance at an exclusive three hours media screening which was held at the Ebony Life Place on Sunday, April 30th and had in attendance cast and crew members.

The Bride Price, produced by Trinity Ugonabo, boast of talented ensemble cast featuring, Zubby Micheal, Stanley Chibuna (Funny Bone), Ebele Okaro, Nkem Owoh and others. It follows the life of a barely educated spare part dealer who cuts off his wife’s family from their lives after he was made to pay through his nose for her hand in marriage.

The Movie which is the first indigenous Igbo (Ibo) film to grace the big screen in a long while, is in contention for the best indigenous language – Igbo category having been nominated for the prestigious Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) to be held in Lagos between May 18 and 20, 2023.

The Bride Price is set for theatrical release on the 5th of May across all cinemas nationwide.