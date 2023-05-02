APC suspends another Gombe Senator, Rep over anti-party activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Sen. Bulus Amos (APC-Gombe) over alleged anti-party activities at the 2023 general elections.

Mr Muhammad Kaka, the Bambam APC Ward Chairman in Balanga Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, said this when he briefed newsmen on Tuesday in Bambam.

Kaka said the suspension followed the failure of the senator to defend himself against anti-party allegations.

“We held elections in our ward during the just concluded general elections and we have Sen. Amos from our ward who didn’t come out to partake in our political activities.

“Instead the senator went around with his supporters telling them not to vote for the APC and in his polling unit and the surrounding polling units APC didn’t win any of those units because of his anti-party activities.

“This really disturbed the executives at the ward and we sat down to examine this and decided to summon him to defend himself and explain why he did what he did,” he said.

The chairman said that although Amos appeared an investigative panel, he could not explain his actions and so he was given another chance but he failed to return.

‘’The senator went ahead to threaten ward executives, saying we have no right to expel him from the party; this is wrong as no one is bigger than the party.

“It is in view of this that we the executives at the ward decided to suspend Amos from our party.”

Kaka said that the suspension was endorsed by the local government and Gombe South zonal executives.

Reacting, Mr Felix Manasseh, the senator’s media aide described the suspension as political witch hunt.

“Amos has served APC from the national down to the zone and he has paid his dues having brought light to APC as far as Tangale-Waja is concerned.

“He donated his own house to be used as zonal party office and yet no one is talking about his contributions suddenly because of political witch-hunt.

“For those that accused him of losing his polling unit, who in Gombe State can boast of victory in his unit during the Presidential election?

“Yet Amos won his state assembly election and delivered his local government during the governorship election,” he said.

Also, Rep. Yunusa Abubakar, representing Yamaltu/Deba Federal Constituency has also been suspended by his ward over anti-party activities.

Mr Sama’ila Aliyu, the APC Lubo/Kinafa/Difa ward secretary in Yamaltu/Deba LGA stated this in a statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC had on April 18, suspended Sen. Danjuma Goje (APC-Gombe) from the party over alleged anti-party activities.