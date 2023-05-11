APC sets aside Gemade, Shija’s suspension

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC said it has reversed the suspension of Senator Barnabas Gemade, Professor Terhemba Shija, and five others by the Benue State Executive Committee of the Party.

Party spokesman, Felix Morka in a statement on Thursday said the NWC “has directed that the said suspension and all related actions in the matter be, and are hereby, set aside pending further review and decision of the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on the matter.

“Therefore, Senator Gemade, Professor Shija, and five others that are affected by the said suspension are, and remain, bonafide members of the Benue State Chapter of our Party”, he added.