APC NWC’s letter deepens NASS leadership tussle

By Dapo Akinrefon

The jostle for leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly became further heightened, on Monday night, as lawmakers ostensibly loyal to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila have commenced a lobby drive to collect signatures from members-elect.

The development followed what an NWC member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, described as a ‘deliberate ambiguity’ in the press statement issued by the party.

The NWC member, who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “The whole scenario is totally different from what used to be. We usually zone to areas or zones and possibly allow persons interested to view for the positions zoned to them.

But in this case, we were merely hamded over what they said has been agreed upon without any input or deliberations from us (NWC).

“So since that is what they want, we have equally given it back to them and the public to begin to look deeper into whatever ambiguity they can find because we were deliberate and very cautious in our correspondence because we are mot babies.

“It is now left for stakeholders to seek whatever intervention, interpretation and clarifications at any level.”

As at the time of this report, a meeting of freshers under the aegis of the New Dawn opposed to Tajudeen Abbas was about to commence.

The meeting was billed to collate signatures but only about 23 of the new members out of over 200 had arrived but a few declined apending their signatures.

Wase, Ado-Doguwa, others meet

Meanwhile, following the letter by the party’s NWC, House of Representatives aspirants, Messrs Yusuf Gagdi, Sani Jaji, Idris Wase, Alhassan Ado-Doguwo, Aliyu Betara and Sada Soli emerged from a strategic meeting.

The meeting was centered around shortly the controversial statement by APC NWC on zoning on NASS leadership positions.

The aspirants, who met in Abuja on Tuesday morning, insisted that they would not shift their grounds on the zoning of the National Assembly position.

One of the aspirants, who spoke after the meeting, said: Yes, we are forward together.”