APC NWC member dumps party over failed Kogi Guber ambition

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following his failure to clinch the party’s ticket in the April 14 All Progressives Congress APC Governorship Primary Election in Kogi state, a member of its National Working Committee NWC and its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Murtala Yakubu has resigned from the NWC and his membership of the party.

In the direct primary election conducted by officials sent by the national leadership of the party and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, the erstwhile Auditor General for Local Governments in Kogi, Ododo Ahmed Usman (OAU) polled a total of 78,704 votes to defeat six other contestants.

Yakubu was not part of the exercise as he was then battling his suspension by his Ward party executives.

His resignation followed weeks of speculations that he had defected to the opposition Social Democratic Party SDP with the promise to field him as its Governorship Candidate for the November 11 election in the state.

In a letter dated 17th April, 2023 and addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Yakubu said “this gesture is a consequential act to the resignation of my membership, notice of which I have already communicated in writing to the Chairman of APC, Ajaka Ward 1 in Igalamela/Odolu LGA of Kogi State”.

The letter to Adamu was titled; ‘Notice of Resignation as Deputy National Publicity Secretary and Member of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC’.

Part of the letter reads; “As captioned above, I write to inform your good self and the National Working Committee NWC of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress APC, of my decision to resign my office as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary and also as member of the NWC.

“Kindly permit me to extol the exemplary brinkmanship, astuteness, sagacity and political dexterity with which Your Excellency, being supported by the current National Working Committee have successfully bonded the hitherto fragile fabrics of the Party; firmly enough to record the most eminent victories in the last general elections. Having proudly won the presidential election therefore, I have the utmost faith that the Party, under your able charge will help the incoming administration to upgrade the standard of governance for the greater good of Nigerians.

“I also, by this medium wish to thank my fellow NWC members for their extraordinary camaraderie while we worked together. It is my hope that we are parting ways on the basis of principle, only to meet again, in due course”.